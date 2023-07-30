Iraq to repatriate of two citizens found dead on Turkish-Bulgarian borders

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed its efforts to repatriate the bodies of two Iraqi citizens who lost their lives on the Turkish-Bulgarian borders.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in a press release, "the Embassy of the Republic of Iraq in Bulgaria is closely monitoring the incident of the death of two Iraqis on the Turkish-Bulgarian borders. The individuals had left Turkey en route to European countries through illegal means."

Al-Sahaf added, "the embassy has received a plea from the victims' families and has dispatched a consul to the location of the incident in the Bulgarian city of Burgas to coordinate with the border police, investigate the circumstances of the incident, and facilitate the repatriation process to Iraq."