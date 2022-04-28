Report

Iraq to remain two more months without a new government, says deputy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-28T19:37:07+0000
Shafaq News/ A deputy of Nineveh Governorate expected that the "consensus" among Shiite parties is the main factor in forming the next government.

Muhammad Nuri al-Abed Rabbo told Shafaq News Agency that the differences among the political forces postponed forming the government.

"It is not possible to form a government without consensus among the Shiite parties that possess weapons, without an agreement, the government will not be formed."

The deputy expected that a government of majority would escalate the problems.

Al-Abed Rabbo suggested that Iraq will be at least two more months without a government.

On the 2022 budget, Al-Abed Rabbo said that it would be approved in the Parliament because it is not in the interest of any party to delay it.

Since the Iraqi Parliament held its first session on the ninth of last January, the situation became more complicated with the Framework insisting on having the "Shiite" largest bloc because the prime minister is entitled to the Shiites, while the leader of the Sadrist movement Muqtada al-Sadr refuses to engage in an alliance with the Framework forces and adheres to excluding the leader of the State of Law coalition Nuri al-Maliki from any alliance.

On the other hand, the dispute between the two Kurdish poles continues; the Kurdistan Democratic Party says the position of the President of the Republic is a "Kurdish entitlement, and not for a specific party." At the same time, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan asserts that this position is its right.

The scene became more critical after al-Sadr announced his withdrawal from negotiations to form the next government and choose the next prime minister giving this task to the Framework to solve in 40 days.

