Shafaq News/ The Ministry of Foreign Affairs revealed that Iraq will recover a very valuable artifact tomorrow.

The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ahmed Al-Sahaf, said in a statement that the tablet of Gilgamesh will arrive in Baghdad tomorrow.

He noted that the recovery diplomacy helped return more than 17,500 artifacts this year.

Gilgamesh is a historical king of the Sumerian state of Uruk, and the hero of the Epic of Gilgamesh, written in the late second millennium BC.