Iraq to receive vaccine doses for money not for free, Health official

Shafaq News / Iraq will receive the vaccine from the United States for cash and not as aid.

Jordan’ news agency Petra, said earlier today the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs had requested an aid of the United States Embassy in Baghdad “to help the Iraqi people in this difficult time by supplying the Country with a million doses of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccines.”

The ministry's spokesman, Seif Al-Badr, said in an audio recording that "these news circulated on the Jordanian channel are not true, and it is officially denied."

He explained that "Iraq will receive the Coronavirus vaccine for money."