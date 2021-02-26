Report

Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-26T13:14:52+0000
Iraq to receive millions of Corona virus vaccine in the coming days
Shafaq News / the Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment confirmed, on Friday, that 16 million doses of the Corona virus vaccine will arrive in Iraq in the coming days.

Ministry spokesman Seif Al-Badr said in a statement Iraq paid $ 169 million to COVAX to secure 16 million doses of Coronavirus vaccine.

He added, "Iraq has signed an agreement with Pfizer BioNTech and is awaiting the parliament approval…we also has contracted with the Chinese company Sinopharm, and the vaccine will be delivered soon.”

Al-Badr affirmed that the Ministry will make deals with other companies adding that it is “committed to vaccinating all focus groups."

So far, Iraq recorded 684,362 cases and 13,351 fatalities.

