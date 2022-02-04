Report

Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-04T16:58:50+0000
Iraq to push for better relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), Hussein Amir Abdullahian, held a phone call with his Iraqi counterpart, Fuad Hussein.

In a statement, the Iraqi Foreign Minister said that he discussed the developments in the region with his Iranian counterpart, including in the Gulf and Yemen.

On the security situation in the Gulf and Yemen, Hussein stressed that "The stability of the region is necessary for the stability of Iraq; therefore, we are ready to make all efforts and work with the regional countries to stop the violence."

The Iranian Foreign Minister said that the bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia have improved in some areas.

The two sides stressed the need to continue talks in Baghdad and discussed the tripartite cooperation (Saudi, Iranian and Iraqi) to launch the fifth round.

The two ministers also agreed to hold a meeting soon.

In January 2016, the Saudi Embassy in Tehran was attacked after Saudi authorities executed Shia cleric Nimr al-Nimr. The kingdom then cut ties with Iran.

Relations between the two rivals deteriorated further after Iran, in September 2016, accused Saudi authorities of causing the death of around 400 Iranian pilgrims in a 2015 stampede in Mecca.

The two sides have since been engaged in a solid regional rivalry, often accusing each other of waging a proxy war for regional influence.

In 2021, the two countries launched direct talks mediated by Iraq, which received the Iranian and Saudis delegations for four rounds.

For the first time last May, Iran confirmed that it was in talks with Saudi Arabia, saying this step could "resolve issues between them."

