Iraq to provide facilities to Iraqis seeking to leave Ukraine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-26T13:30:48+0000
Iraq to provide facilities to Iraqis seeking to leave Ukraine

Shafaq News/Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday said it will be providing facilities to Iraqi nationals seeking to leave war-struck Ukraine.

Spokesperson to the Iraqi Ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said that the Iraqi embassy in Poland is "coordinating with the Polish authorities and border guards to offer aid to the Iraqis who managed to leave Ukraine."

The Ministry said that 76 Iraqis have filed requests to be evacuated from Ukraine due to the ongoing confrontations between Kyiv and Moscow.

