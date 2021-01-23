Iraq to proceed the Strategic Dialogue with the New US administration, Foreign Minister said

Shafaq News / Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein revealed, on Saturday Iraq’ intention to submit a request to the new US administration for discussing the American military presence in Iraq.

Hussein said in a lecture at Al-Nahrain Center for Strategic Studies in Baghdad, "We will demand the new US administration to proceed the strategic dialogue meetings with Iraq and to name the new negotiating team."

“We will also discuss the security and military issues related to the presence of American forces in Iraq."

In December 2020 former US President Donald Trump sharply reduce the number of U.S. forces in Iraq to 2,500 by mid-January 2021

On January 5, 2020 the Iraqi parliament voted by majority to end the foreign military presence on the country's territory, following the killing of the Iranian Quds Force commander, Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy head Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, in an American airstrike near Baghdad International Airport.