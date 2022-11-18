Iraq to participate in the IISS Manama Dialogue

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a senior Iraqi government delegation, headed by Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, arrived in Bahrain to participate in the 18th Regional Security Summit.
The delegation includes National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji.
Held annually since 2004 in the Kingdom of Bahrain, the IISS Manama Dialogue is a forum for government ministers and policymakers, as well as members of the expert, opinion-forming and business communities, to debate the Middle East’s most pressing foreign-policy, defence and security challenges.
This year’s IISS Manama Dialogue theme is “Rules and Competition in the Middle East.”
The Dialogue will take place on 18–20 November 2022.