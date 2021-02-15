Iraq to participate in Astana talks

Shafaq News / The Iraqi ambassador to Russia, Abdul Rahman Al-Husseini, confirmed, on Monday, Iraq's participation as an observer in the tripartite negotiations between Russia, Turkey, and Iran on settling the crisis in Syria.

Al-Husseini said in a brief statement to Sputnik that he will represent his country in the talks scheduled to be held in the Russian city of Sochi on the 16th and 17th of February to discuss security, political, and humanitarian developments in Syria.

Lebanon and Jordan will also attend the talks as observers, while the UN special envoy to Syria, Geir Pedersen, is expected to participate as well.