Iraq to organize the Arab Kabaddi championship amid COVID-19 crisis

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-09T06:51:48+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Kabaddi Federation will organize the Arab championship for applicants in Baghdad for the period from 16-20 December.

Hamid Ne’mah Al-Hamdani, Secretary-General and President of the Arab Kabaddi Federation, told Shafaq News agency that six Arab teams would participate in the championship; Lebanon, Syria, Egypt, Jordan, and Palestine, in addition to Iraq.

Al-Hamdani confirmed that the federation had taken all the preventive measures and requirements to safely hold the championship, indicating that the federation is the first to hold an actual Arab championship in Iraq since the outbreak of COVID-19.

