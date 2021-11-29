Iraq to operate the last flight to evacuate Iraqis stranded at the Polish-Belarusian borders

Shafaq News/ Iraq will operate tomorrow, Tuesday, the last flight to evacuate the Iraqis stranded at the Polish-Belarusian borders.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi Ministry of Migration and Displacement, Ali Abbas Jahangir, told Shafaq News Agency, "More than 1,800 Iraqi citizens stranded at the Polish-Belarusian border have been evacuated via Iraqi Airways."

He added, "tomorrow, Tuesday, will be the last flight to evacuate the stranded at the borders who want to return voluntarily," pointing out that all the evacuation process is at the expense of the Iraqi government.

"The total number of Iraqis wanted to return is more than 3000, most of whom are from the Kurdistan region." He concluded.

Earlier, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Iraq reported that a total of 3000 migrants of 37 nationalities are stranded along the borders between Lithuania and Belarus.

UNHCR spokesperson Firas Al-Khateeb said 60% (1500) of whom are Iraqis.