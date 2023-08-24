Iraq to offer facilities to Malaysian investors, tourists

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani on Thursday expressed his readiness to host Malaysian investment firms and citizens.

Al Sudan's remarks came during a meeting with the Malaysian foreign minister, Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir, in Baghdad earlier today.

The talks, according to a readout issued by al Sudani's bureau, touched on the bilateral relations, avenues to foster partnership to the mutual benefit of both nations, and potential collaboration in tourism, religious tourism, diplomacy, industry, and agriculture.

Al Sudani praised the shared cultural values and converging stances between both countries, expressing the government's readiness to provide Malaysian firms the opportunity to participate in development projects and infrastructure reconstruction.

Al Sudani said Iraq will also welcome Malaysian citizens wishing to visit religious sites and provide them with all necessary facilities.

Al Sudani called for coordination among Islamic nations to counter extremist rhetoric and combat derogatory portrayals that jeopardize Islamic sanctities and foster hate.

The Malaysian diplomat conveyed his government's appreciation for Iraq's stance and willingness to reopen the Malaysian embassy in Baghdad, acknowledging the significance of the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Earlier today, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein announced that Malaysia has decided to reopen its embassy in the capital, Baghdad. Additionally, efforts are underway for Iraq to export crude oil to the Malaysian market.