Iraq to lift Covid-19 restrictions in the coming days

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment, on Friday, revealed that it would submit the report to the Supreme Committee about the health conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Director-General of the Public Health Department, Riad Abdul Amir, told the Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the health restrictions are now limited, noting that "the study suggests lifting the covid-19 restrictions in the coming days."

He added that the "Declaration of the lifting of restrictions comes when holding the National Health Committee and its safety."

Iraq recorded 70 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said today, Friday.

In its daily epidemiological report, the Ministry registered 149 recovery cases and one mortality.

The cumulative count of COVID-19 patients since the emergence of the virus in the country amounted to 2325467 of whom 2298866 recovered and 25213 passed away.