Shafaq News / The head of the Iraqi Military Industrialization department, Mohammed al-Daraji, said that Iraq is on the verge of producing the "Mesopotamia rifle".

Al-Daraji said that Iraq had inaugurated a pistol-production line, and already launched the "Babel pistol".

He called on the security forces to use the Babel pistol, noting that this is a local industry that would help the country secure hard currency and reduce imports.