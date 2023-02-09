Iraq to keep operating the air bridge with Turkey and Syria

Shafaq News / The Iraqi government confirmed on Thursday that the air bridge with Turkey and Syria will stay operated to ship humanitarian aid for the two countries.

The Premiership said in a statement that Iraq's government and people stand in solidarity with the Syrian and Turkish people.

On February 7, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced operating the air bridge to ship medicines, equipment, and furl to Turkey and Syria following the massive earthquakes that hit parts of them.