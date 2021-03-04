Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq to import one million doses of the Russian vaccine

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-04T14:22:25+0000
Iraq to import one million doses of the Russian vaccine

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Minister of Oil announced on Thursday concluding an agreement with Russia to import a million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine, indicating that a shipment will be delivered to Iraq within two weeks.

The minister of Oil, head of the governmental delegation to Russia, Ihsan Abdul Jabbar Ismail, said that this shipment represents the first of many others agreed to be shipped according to the timing agreed on later.

Ismail highlighted that the agreement requires the Russian investment fund to train Iraqi medical teams on the mode of administration of the vaccine.

On Monday, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine donated by China as the 40-million country is struggling to cope with a new surge of the disease.

related

security deployment in Basra

Date: 2020-08-19 21:29:40
security deployment in Basra

Al-Kadhimi to deliver to Mandali border crossing to Diyala operations

Date: 2020-07-27 07:26:49
Al-Kadhimi to deliver to Mandali border crossing to Diyala operations

A police commissioner killed and an officer wounded in Baghdad

Date: 2021-01-28 18:22:42
A police commissioner killed and an officer wounded in Baghdad

An IED explosion in a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Date: 2021-03-03 17:19:42
An IED explosion in a convoy of the Coalition in Baghdad

Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-09-12 15:28:28
Covid-19: More than 4000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 90 deaths and 2200+ cases in Iraq in the past 24 hours

Date: 2020-07-16 15:29:49
COVID-19: 90 deaths and 2200+ cases in Iraq in the past 24 hours

Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

Date: 2021-01-21 09:29:08
Two blasts hit today in Baghdad, killing at least 28

American forces hand over their positions in Mosul to Iraqi forces

Date: 2020-03-30 12:33:08
American forces hand over their positions in Mosul to Iraqi forces