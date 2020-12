Shafaq News / Health authorities in Iraq have registered the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for import and use in the country.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment has signed a contract to buy doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Seif Al-Badr, said in a statement “according to the contract, Iraq will import 1.5 million doses of the vaccine early in 2021.”

So far, Iraq recorded 585,345 cases, 12,710 deaths, and 522,637 recoveries.