Iraq to host the Ancient Cultures Forum later this year

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-11T14:07:51+0000

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi capital, Baghdad, will be hosting the activities of the ninth meeting of the Ancient Civilizations Forum later this year. According to a readout issued by the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Minister Fuad Hussein received the Minister of Culture, Hasan Nadhem, in the Ministry's headquarters earlier today, Monday. The meeting discussed the preparations for the forum scheduled to take place later this year in the presence of representatives from Egypt, Iran, Greece, China, Italy, India, Mexico, Peru, and Bolivia. The Ministers asserted that Iraq shall seize the opportunity of this event to shed light on the Iraqi civilization that will be attended by an array of high-profile figures and international organizations.

related