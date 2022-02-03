Iraq to host the 36th session of FAO' NERC

Shafaq News/ The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) will hold the thirty-sixth session of the Regional Conference for the Near East (NERC 36) in Baghdad.

This year's theme is "Restart and Recover: Better, greener and more resilient Agrifood Systems to achieve the sustainable development goals."

"During the conference, ministers of agriculture, partner organizations, sister agencies, and senior officials of member countries will meet to elaborate on regional challenges and priorities related to this topic in the Near East and North Africa region. This will ensure the effectiveness of FAO's impact in the region and will help in defining its work priorities for the next biennium." the Organization said.

These priorities will be determined through engaging roundtable and panel discussions with all member countries to identify best practices to transform food systems and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.

NERC 36 will be hosting several discussions on several issues including, rural transformation for youth employment and income, transforming agrifood systems to promote healthy diets for all, building resilience for food security and nutrition, an update on the development of the FAO Science and Innovation Strategy and the new FAO Strategy on Climate Change.

The first segment of the conference, "Senior Officers Meeting," took place during 10-13 January 2022 through the videoconference.

Earlier, Abdul Hakim Rajab al-Waer, the FAO assistant director-general, arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss the mechanism for organizing the ministerial session of the 36th session of the Food Conference. INA reported.