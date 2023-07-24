Iraq to hold perpetrators of diplomatic mission arson accountable

Shafaq News / The Supreme Judicial Council announced on Monday that the meeting of the four presidencies reaffirmed its commitment to hold the perpetrators of the diplomatic mission arson accountable.

The judiciary's media disclosed in a statement, "Judge Faiq Zidan, the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, attended the meeting of the four presidencies, which discussed several issues, including judicial and governmental procedures in the pursuit of the accused in the burning of the Noble Quran, known as Silwan Momika, as well as the measures to ensure the security of diplomatic missions and prosecute those responsible for the arson and sabotage of diplomatic mission premises.

During the meeting, the presidencies unequivocally condemned the deliberate defamation and the Swedish authorities' permission for the offense against the Quran and the Iraqi flag. The attendees expressed their support for the government's measures to sever ties with Sweden or any country that does not respect the sanctities of Muslims or endorses any action that insults sacred beliefs and religions. Simultaneously, they emphasized the necessity to "take the necessary actions to protect diplomatic missions."