Iraq to grant privileges the Feyli Kurds, government official says

Shafaq News / The Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Farhad Nematullah Hussein, discussed with the representative of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the Committee for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination the efforts of the government and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers to restore the rights of minorities, including the Feyli Kurds in Iraq.

Nemat Allah Hussein said, in a statement received by Shafaq News agency, that the Iraqi government has made great strides in restoring the rights of minorities to the Feyli Kurds, "we were able to restore 90% of their official documents (Iraqi nationality and passport). They were provided many Privileges and rights, including granting them lands, compensations, and health care facilitations. They were also privileged by special seats for Hajj and postgraduate studies and granted housing endorsements from the Ministry of Immigration and Displacement," stressing the government's endeavor "to establish their own residential complex and club."

He pointed out that the failure of some of the Feyli Kurds to obtain Iraqi citizenship was due to the lack of priorities for them in official departments or that they did not follow up on the matter.

The Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers said that the government is seeking to rebuild areas for the Feyli Kurds in Wasit, Khanaqin, and Diyala and address their issues through the Ministry of Immigration and Displacement, the Ministry of Interior, and other authorities.

The statement mentioned that UNAMI and the Committee appraised the Iraqi government's efforts and the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers for their support and facilitating the access of minorities to their rights.