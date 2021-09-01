Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq to fulfill its obligation to Kuwait by the end of next year

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-01T10:29:41+0000
Iraq to fulfill its obligation to Kuwait by the end of next year

Shafaq News/ The financial advisor to the Prime Minister, Mazhar Muhammad Salih, revealed that Iraq would fulfill all its obligations to Kuwait on compensation for the 1990-91 invasion.

Salih said in an interview with Shafaq News Agency, "Deducting 3% of the cost of each barrel exported abroad as compensation for the Kuwait war will end next year, the remaining amount is not more than one billion dollars."

It is worth noting that Iraq stopped making payments in 2014 during the war against ISIS, which controlled a third of the country but resumed in 2018, and now, 3% of oil export revenues go to Kuwait.

Under the United Nations Compensation Commission (UNCC), Kuwait and Iraq agreed that payments would gradually increase from 0.5 percent of Iraqi oil proceeds in 2018 to 1.5 percent in 2019 and 3 percent in both 2020 and 2021.

Located in Villa La Pelouse within United Nations Office in Geneva, Switzerland., UNCC was created to process claims and pay compensation for losses and damage suffered due to Iraq's unlawful invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-91.

related

Kuwaiti Coast Guard enters the Iraqi territorial waters and seizes a boat

Date: 2020-09-07 09:25:20
Kuwaiti Coast Guard enters the Iraqi territorial waters and seizes a boat

Al-Kadhimi to Kuwait's Parliament Speaker: elections will be held on time

Date: 2021-08-22 14:07:07
Al-Kadhimi to Kuwait's Parliament Speaker: elections will be held on time

An Iraqi delegation to visit Kuwait tomorrow

Date: 2020-09-12 11:22:53
An Iraqi delegation to visit Kuwait tomorrow

Kuwait is keen to enhance its relations with Iraq, expert says

Date: 2021-08-22 15:43:34
Kuwait is keen to enhance its relations with Iraq, expert says

Iraq hands over human remains to Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-16 06:47:49
Iraq hands over human remains to Kuwait

Kuwait Prime Minister, GCC Secretary-General arrive in Iraq to participate in Baghdad Conference

Date: 2021-08-28 07:31:12
Kuwait Prime Minister, GCC Secretary-General arrive in Iraq to participate in Baghdad Conference

Iraq: 100 deputies call on to cancel an agreement with Kuwait

Date: 2020-09-19 11:36:31
Iraq: 100 deputies call on to cancel an agreement with Kuwait

Kuwaiti MP calls his country to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government"

Date: 2021-08-28 08:57:21
Kuwaiti MP calls his country to stop dealing with "a fragile Iraqi government"