Iraq to form a Supreme Water Council

Shafaq News / Iraq's President, Abdullatif Rashid, revealed on Thursday that work is ongoing to form the "Supreme Water Council".

The media office of the President of the Republic said in a statement that during a meeting with the delegation of the National Committee for Saving the Marshes, the President stressed the need to pay attention to the marshes and make use of every effort to provide the required limit of water to sustain the functioning of the ecosystem in it.

The President of the Republic also directed during the meeting on the importance of focusing on rationalizing water consumption, and the use of modern irrigation methods, working to remove excesses on rivers, and limiting the spread of fish farming ponds that consume huge quantities of water.

"A diligent is currently taking place to form a supreme council for water that takes upon itself the responsibility of the water file", the President said, indicating that the Presidency of the Republic will also form a specialized water committee.

Rashid focused on the need to benefit from the strategic plan developed to manage water resources in Iraq until 2035.

The President mentioned the importance of enhancing relations with neighboring countries, especially concerning the issue of water.

For its part, the delegation reviewed the risks that Iraq will face next summer as a result of water scarcity, noting that they are working to form a committee aimed at coordinating with ministries to press for better management of water resources