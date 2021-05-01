Iraq to evacuate Iraqis stuck in India

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority said on Saturday it is coordinating with the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Foreign Affairs to operate flights to India to evacuate Iraqi nationals stranded there.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, the Aviation Authority announced that it has begun coordinating with the two ministries at Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s directive to evacuate the Iraqis stranded in India and will be operating Iraqi Airways flights to facilitate their return to the country.

It emphasized that the Ministry of Health adopted a continuous follow-up to comply with all precautionary and special health measures, indicating, “the first evacuation flight’s schedule will be announced on the official websites of the aviation authority.”

The Authority added, “the Karbala Hall at Baghdad International Airport is designated to receive all incoming flights from India, taking into account all necessary health measures to preserve the safety of other citizens.”