Iraq to establish database for missing persons

Shafaq News / The International committee on missing persons revealed on Sunday that there are efforts to establish a database to address this issue in Iraq.

The deputy head of the mission in Iraq, Fawaz Abdulabbass, said that there are no clear numbers for the missing persons in Iraq, especially after the war with ISIS, noting that the main reason for this foggy situation is the lack of databases.

"We are working with the authorities to establish a database to identify the missing and the dates of their missing."

He indicated, "Many parties are working to identify the number of civilians and militants who have been going missing since al-Qaeda appeared in Iraq. We are working with the Human Rights bureau in the council of Ministers in this regard."