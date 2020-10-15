Iraq to discuss the US withdrawing

Shafaq News / A meeting in the Iraqi foreign ministry resulted in the formation of a technical committee to discuss with US side the timetable to withdraw from Iraq.

The meeting chaired by the Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein and attended by National Security Adviser Qassem Al-Araji, and representatives of Iraqi security authorities.

According to a statement by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the new committee is one of the recommendations of the strategic dialogue between the Iraqi and US governments that started in Washington on August 2020.

Last month during a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister, Trump redoubled his promise to withdraw the U.S. troops still in Iraq.

Trump’s meeting with the Iraqi leader came amid a new spike in tensions between Washington and Tehran after Washington said it would seek to reinstate all previously suspended U.S. sanctions on Iran at the United Nations.

Last month, Reuters reported that the United States was expected to reduce its troops presence in Iraq by about a third.

The United States has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group. Officials in the U.S.-led coalition say Iraqi forces are now mostly able to handle the remnants of Islamic State on their own.



