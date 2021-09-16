Iraq to discuss its political and security concerns at the GCC meeting

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Iraqi Minister of Foreign Affairs arrived in Riyadh to participate in a meeting of Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

the Ministry stated, "at the invitation of the GCC Secretary-General, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain arrived in Saudi Arabia to participate in the meeting of the Ministers for Foreign Affairs of the Gulf Cooperation Council. "

The statement added that the ministers would discuss many issues of common interests and the relations of the surrounding countries outside the Council, as well as regional and international issues.

According to the statement, the Iraqi Minister will highlight the future dimensions of the Baghdad Conference of Cooperation and Partnership and “reflect all outcomes on external relations and the political and security situation in Iraq, in addition to the early elections.”

The Meeting will witness discussions between the Iraqi Minister and the Arab parties on economic relations and the role of Gulf companies in investing in various sectors in Iraq.

It is noteworthy that the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Nayef Al-Hajraf, who participated in the Baghdad Summit, emphasized the “strategic relationship between Iraq and the Cooperation Council.”

Gulf Cooperation Council comprises six Arab States bordering the Arabian Gulf, which are Saudi Arabia, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Bahrain.