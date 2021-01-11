Iraq to deliver 8 million doses of Pfizer within two months

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Health confirmed, on Monday, that Iraq's share of the Corona vaccine will arrive in the second half of next year.

Spokesman of Ministry of Health Seif Al-Badr said in an interview with the state-owned daily newspaper al-Sabah; "Iraq has signed with Pfizer Company and will sign with others to secure the Covid-19 vaccine."

He added, "Iraq is still Committed to the International Vaccine Alliance (COVAX) under the supervision of the World Health Organization," noting that, "the share of Iraq in this Alliance is 8 million doses."

" The deal brings the total amount of the Pfizer vaccines procured by Iraq to 8 million doses, enough to cover 20% of its population and it is expected to arrive in the next two months," noting that "all governorates will deliver the vaccine through hospitals."