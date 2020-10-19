Iraq to cooperate with France in several fields

Shafaq News / Iraq signed, on Monday, in the French capital Paris, three Letters of Intent in several fields in the presence of the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his French counterpart Jean Castex.

In the agricultural field, the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture Muhammad Karim signed with the French Minister an agreement to strengthen cooperation in the field of the institutional capabilities of the Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture by exchanging experiences in multiple fields including training, veterinary education and agricultural research.

For its part, The Iraqi Minister of Transport Nasser Al-Shibli also signed a letter of content with his French counterpart regarding the construction of a suspension train in the capital, Baghdad

While on behalf of the Iraqi Minister of Higher Education, Secretary General of the Council of Ministers, Hamid Al-Ghazi signed with the French Minister of Education an agreement to cooperate in this field and to accept more Iraqi students in the French universities.

Al-Kadhimi arrived in France on Monday morning and it’s supposed to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and senior officials for joint cooperation between Baghdad and Paris in various fields.

Al-Kadhimi's European Tour which started on October 18 includes London, Paris and Berlin to conclude agreements in various fields.