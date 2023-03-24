Iraq to construct dams to combat water crisis

Shafaq News / In an interview with a local Kurdish channel, Iraq's President Abdel Latif Jamal Rashid announced that Iraq intends to build dams to store rainwater for use in agriculture and other purposes. The country also aims to work with neighboring countries to create a comprehensive program to ensure equitable shares of the Tigris and Euphrates rivers.

Regarding the water crisis, the Iraqi president stated, "Several steps are being taken to address the issue. One of the steps we have been waiting for is the approval of the budget by parliament to begin implementing our projects. We hope to start implementing them as soon as possible, especially those related to agriculture, drinking water, reducing waste, and preventing water loss."

Rashid also emphasized that "all these matters have been planned and studied, and projects have been developed accordingly. We intend to build some dams to store rainwater for use in agriculture, drinking water, or daily use." The president also noted that "we must make full efforts with neighboring countries to create a comprehensive program so that we are not deprived of the water that flows into the Tigris and Euphrates rivers towards Iraq."

Due to Turkey and Iran's reduction of Iraq's share of water, as well as climate change, the country is suffering from a water crisis in its rivers and rainfalls.