Iraq to complete a nation-wide seismic monitoring project..and warnings of Earthquakes in five governorates

Shafaq News/ A member of the Iraqi Seismological Observatory, Ali Ramthan, announced today, Sunday, the installation of a seismic monitoring station in al-Muthanna, indicating that the number of the stations will increase to 13 after the completion of Tikrit station.

Ramthan told Shafaq News agency, "These stations record the seismic activity in the country 24 hours daily. It also provides scientific data for researchers in this field," indicating, "the observatory is managed by Basra University/ Department of Geology."

He stated, "The stations were donated by international seismic observatories active in this field."

Ramthan added, "Iraq last year recorded more than 75 physical earthquakes," warning of "earthquakes this year in Al-Rifai district in Dhi Qar, al-Kout, Diyala, al-Sulaymaniyah, and Duhok; as they are located on a seismic line."

The Iraqi Seismological Observatory member stated, "serious efforts are pushing towards setting up the Seismic system to monitor seismic activity and transmit it online, instead of going to the observatories of neighboring countries to investigate the earthquake that struck Iraq."