Iraq to combat oil smuggling through GPS tracking

Shafaq News / The Oil, Gas, and Natural Resources Committee in the Iraqi Parliament affirmed its pursuit of controlling oil smuggling operations by linking tankers to the Global Positioning System (GPS).

Member of the committee, Ali Al-Mashkoor, stated to Shafaq News Agency, "Oil export pipelines do not exist in all provinces but rather in the southern regions, such as Basra and the Kurdistan Region." He added, "In Basra, it is possible to control the loading areas within the boundaries of each field. However, the loss of control and smuggling occur when the tankers leave. To gain control over the transportation process, it is necessary to connect these tankers with GPS technology."

Al-Mashkoor explained that "this system is currently inactive due to aging and lack of maintenance. However, efforts are being made to reactivate it through system updates and linking it to the tankers for electronic control."

Regarding the areas most prone to smuggling operations, he mentioned, "Anywhere with export potential is susceptible to smuggling, as it is associated with the presence of oil and its derivatives.

However, control may be stronger in the southern regions compared to the Kurdistan Region due to the central government's authority over the southern ports. As for the region's border crossings, they are under the control of the Kurdistan Regional Government, and there is insufficient information about them."

Regarding the establishment of new oil fields, Al-Mashkoor added, "The fifth licensing round has recently been signed, and there are plans for a sixth licensing round in the near future."

He also highlighted the focus of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Oil, and the Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee on the investment of associated gas in central and western regions, which would reduce pollution resulting from extraction and provide an alternative resource apart from oil.