Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government decided on Tuesday to prohibit dealing with intermediary companies in COVID-19 vaccine deals.

Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, said in the cabinet session for today, "the purchase of vaccines shall be from the manufacturers directly. No deals with intermediary companies."

He added, "We have directed the ministries of health, finance, and planning to finalize the file of hospitals that have been lagging since 2009."