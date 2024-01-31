Iraq to ban 9 video games fueling violence

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Wednesday the closure of nine video games contributing to the increase in societal violence, in coordination with the Media and Communications Commission (CMC) and the Ministry of Communications, while confirming the intelligence pursuit of their promoters.

Colonel Muqdad Miri, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior and the Security Media Cell, stated, "We have cooperated with the CMC and the Ministry of Communications regarding the closure of nine video games that fuel societal and domestic violence and incite criminal motives."

Miri added, "These games result in significant financial losses through their updating, and we will pursue their promoters through intelligence agencies."

Notably, many games and social media platforms supporting harmful content or promoting societal criminal motives are widespread in Iraq, according to Iraqi security agencies, with Iraqi authorities launching campaigns to arrest their promoters.