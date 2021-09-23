Iraq to announce October elections results within 24 hours of the elections day

Shafaq News/ The Chairman of the IHEC's Board of Commissioners, Jalil Adnan, announced the completion of special preparations for conducting the legislative elections on October 10.

Adnan said in a press conference held in Baghdad, "the Commission has completed all preparations for holding the elections.”

Updating the voter register and names of candidates and conducting three simulations were among those preparations.

He added, "The Supreme Security Committee for Elections is also ready to take all precautions for the elections day.”

The Chairman pointed out that these elections will not be like the previous. “We have a new election law and a new committed Commission.”

“The elections day will witness a new change in Iraq, as the results will be announced within 24 hours.” He added