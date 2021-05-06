Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-06T16:29:02+0000
Iraq to address the issue of al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ The corridors of the Iraqi Parliament are echoing calls for addressing issue of the Syrian "al-Hol" camp, a member of the Parliamentary Committee for Migration said today, Thursday.

Committee Member, MP Fadel al-Fatlawi, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "the camp nests nearly 10 thousand ISIS militants," adding, "it is an ISIS camp, and it is a threat to Iraq's security."

Al-Fatlawi said, "Baghdad and Damascus are maintaining high coordination to end this file and prevent the influx of ISIS terrorists into Iraq."

"The Iraqi Government has a vision. It will form a joint committee the encompasses the Ministries of Defense and Interior, Intelligence agencies, and Parliamentary Committees to audit the names database ahead of their repatriation."

The lawmaker highlighted the governmental and Parliamentary confirmations about settling the issue of displacement camps and the repatriation of the displaced people by the end of the current year.

