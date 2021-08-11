Iraq to activate the work of the joint committee with Pakistan

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein expressed a desire to develop security cooperation with Pakistan and activate the work of the joint committee between the two countries.

The Ministry said in a statement that Hussain discussed with his Pakistani counterpart Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi, in the capital, Islamabad, ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries at political, economic, health and development levels.

The Iraqi Minister expressed aspiration to develop security cooperation in the field of combating terrorism, especially that “Baghdad and Islamabad have long experience in this regard,” stressing the importance of holding the meetings of the Iraqi-Pakistani joint committee, and activating the memoranda of understanding to serve the interests of the two peoples.

Hussein indicated that the Iraqi government is moving towards attracting investment for Pakistani companies, and increasing cultural exchange between the two countries through universities.

"We are working to strengthen the agricultural sector, religious tourism, and ways to facilitate the granting of entry visas to Pakistani pilgrims wishing to visit the holy shrines in Iraq," he said.

For his part, the Pakistani Minister affirmed his country's desire for more cooperation with Iraq in all fields, particularly in “combating terrorism, religious tourism and facilitating the granting of entry visas to Pakistani visitors”