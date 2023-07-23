Iraq to Reopen Embassy in Yemen Amid Aspirations for Stability

Shafaq News/ Iraq seeks to reopen its embassy in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, as the war-torn nation proceeds steadily toward achieving stability, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Sunday.

Hussein made the announcement during a joint press conference in Baghdad with his Yemeni counterpart, Ahmed Bin Mubarak, who is currently visiting the Iraqi capital.

"We hope for the stabilization of conditions in Yemen, so the Iraqi embassy in Sanaa can resume its service in fostering the bilateral relationship between the two countries," Hussein said.

Hussein expressed Iraq's support for efforts towards peace and dialogue among all factions in Yemen, hinting at an undeclared ceasefire and truce currently in effect. He voiced his hope for this to evolve into a political and dialogic state between all Yemeni parties.

The Iraqi minister said that Iraq is ready to contribute to this process, leveraging its positive relationships to foster stability and security in Yemen.

He added, "If there's a need, we are prepared to be a part of the solution."

Hussein underscored the urgency to improve the humanitarian condition in Yemen, facilitating the entry of relief materials and supporting all efforts in this field.

The minister said Yemen have the potential to resume oil and gas exports, and make a return to the global market.

The Iraqi government backs the Riyadh Agreement, concluded in 2019, and Hussein welcomed Saudi Arabia's efforts in bringing Yemeni factions to the negotiation table. He stressed the necessity to find a solution to Yemen's Dhafar Sea War, suggesting coordination with the Yemeni government to send an Iraqi delegation to monitor the situation of the Iraqi community there.

Ahmed Bin Mubarak, Yemeni Foreign Minister, lauded Iraq's positive role in the Yemeni cause and the achievement of the truce. He, however, expressed regret that the Saudi-Iranian agreement, facilitated by Iraq, did not have a direct impact on the situation in Yemen.

"There is a truce, and we are committed to it. It's time to end the war in Yemen and we are ready to implement the peace agreement," Mubarak stated. He acknowledged the economic war Yemen is undergoing due to the destruction of oil export ports, causing difficulties in delivering humanitarian aid to the country.

The Yemeni Minister welcomed any Iraqi consular delegation visiting his country, guaranteeing all facilities from the Yemeni government. He invited his Iraqi counterpart and other ministers to visit Sanaa.