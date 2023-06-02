Iraq to Conduct General Population Census in 2024

Shafaq News / Diaa Awad, the head of the Central Statistical Organization in the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, confirmed on Friday that the organization will conduct the general population census in the coming year.

Awad told Shafaq News Agency, "The work of the Ministry of Planning is ongoing, and preparations for the population census in Iraq are underway. The year 2024 will be dedicated to conducting the population census."

He explained that the Ministry of Planning has a plan to conduct the census in November 2024, but an official date has not been confirmed yet.

Awad added, "The population figures will be calculated based on the official documents held by Iraqi citizens (names, dates of birth, and residence) through the cooperation of the Ministry of Planning with the Ministry of Interior and other government ministries and institutions."

According to statistics from the Iraqi Ministry of Planning, the population of the country at the end of 2022 reached 42,248,883 individuals.