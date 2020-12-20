Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Iraq thwarted attacks in several Governorates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-20T11:05:07+0000
Iraq thwarted attacks in several Governorates

Shafaq News / a federal police officer has killed in an attack by ISIS on a village l southwest of Kirkuk Governorate.

A security source said on Sunday to Shafaq News Agency that ISIS attacked the Federal Police location in Al-Saadouniyah village, Al-Hawija district, southwest of Kirkuk, which resulted in the death of one official.

In the same context, the security source thwarted an explosion near a school in the capital, Baghdad.

The source said to Shafaq News Agency, that "Security forces confiscated a hand grenade that was placed inside a park on Al-Madares Street in Al-Zafaraniyah without causing any injuries."

For his part, a source in Al-Anbar said, "Four explosive devices were also confiscated in Al-Anbar Governorate, Al-Qaim district, and six other sin Babel Governorate, in Al-Mahaweel district."

related

Four policemen injured in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-05 19:00:40
Four policemen injured in a terrorist attack in Kirkuk

Two ISIS leaders killed in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-09-07 10:15:22
Two ISIS leaders killed in Kirkuk

A fear of “Arabization” in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-03 08:45:40
A fear of “Arabization” in Kirkuk

An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

Date: 2020-09-14 07:27:46
An explosion in Kirkuk and an airdrop in Maimouna

One person killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-18 17:30:04
One person killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

Al-Jubouri calls for appointing an Arab officer instead of a Kurdish one

Date: 2020-08-26 18:08:16
Al-Jubouri calls for appointing an Arab officer instead of a Kurdish one

The Iraqi Minister of health and environment arrives in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-04 07:35:26
The Iraqi Minister of health and environment arrives in Kirkuk

PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-11-06 17:22:50
PMF member killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk