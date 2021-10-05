Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-05T17:51:52+0000
Iraq test drones at Balad Air Base

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Defense reported on Tuesday that it had tested drones at Balad Air Base in Saladin Governorate.

The Chief of Staff of the Army, Lieutenant General Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah, the Commander of Army Aviation, Secretary of Operations, the Commander of the Air Force, the Commander of Balad Air Base, and many officers attended the exercise.

The Ministry said in a statement that the Chief of Staff of the Army supervised the drones testing when an aircraft of the Iraqi Aviation operated and launched the drones with high efficiency.

