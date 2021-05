Shafaq News / Iraq’s Cabinet recommended on Tuesday to suspend attendance in all universities and schools.

A source informed Shafaq News Agency that the decision is due to the outbreak of Covid-19 infections among students and teachers in several schools and universities.

Earlier, The Parliamentary Education Committee suspended the in-person learning and stick with online classes to secure the safety of students.

So Far, Iraq reported 1,079,998 new cases of the coronavirus and 15,566 deaths.