Iraq suspends the direct flights with Belarus

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the suspension of direct flights between Iraq and Belarus and the temporary withdrawal of the work permit of the honorary Belarusian consul in Baghdad.

Ahmed Al-Sahaf, the Ministry's spokesperson, said to Al-Iraqiya News, "the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs has temporarily withdrawn the work permit the honorary Belarusian consul to protect Iraqi citizens from human smuggling networks through Belarus and Poland." Adding that, Iraq has stopped direct flights between Iraq and Belarus.

"The Iraqi embassies in Moscow and Warsaw are coordinating for securing the voluntary return of those stranded on the Belarus-Poland borders." He added.

Last October, The Interim Chargé d'Affaires at the Embassy of Iraq in Warsaw, Minister Hussein Mansour al-Safi, said that Iraqi asylum seekers were deceived by smuggling and trafficking networks and losing their money, and they needed humanitarian aid care.

According to a statement, Al-Safi met with the Undersecretary of Poland's Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration Bartosz Grodecki in the Polish Interior Ministry building.

The Iraqi Official suggested allowing those wishing to voluntarily return to Iraq, who are stuck on the borders of East Poland with Belarus, to enter into Polish territory and enable consular delegations from the Iraqi Embassy in Warsaw and take the necessary procedures.