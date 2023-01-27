Iraq suspends the consular work in Ukraine over the military escalation, MoFA.

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) announced that Iraq halted the consul work in Ukraine due to the security situation.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Sahhaf, stated that the consular work is temporarily suspended at the Embassy of Iraq in Ukraine due to the recent military escalation.

"This step aims to preserve the lives of the honorable Iraqi community," Al-Sahhaf explained.

Earlier, Iraq expressed that it stands at the same distance from the parties involved in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The National Security Advisor Qasem al-Araji said in a meeting with the Chargé d'Affaires of Kyiv's embassy in Baghdad, Alexander Borvzhnikov.

The national security advisor said that Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani's cabinet adopts a policy that respects the states' sovereignty and reiterates Iraq's fixed ideology of maintaining neutrality toward any conflict.

Al-Araji urged the fighting parties to resort to dialogue and understanding to solve the problems.