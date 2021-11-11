Iraq suspends recognition degrees from three Lebanese universities

Shafaq News/ Iraq decided not to recognize a degree from three Lebanese universities for “not adhering to standards.”

The Iraqi Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research published a statement that included new instructions regarding Iraqis studying at foreign universities.

According to the document, the Ministry suspended recognition degrees from the Modern University for Business and Science (MUBS), the Islamic University of Lebanon, and Jinan University.

Earlier, the Iraqi Ministry withdrew the cultural attaché at the Iraqi embassy in Lebanon, Hashem Al-Shammari, and referred him to an investigation after university degrees of Iraqis studying in Lebanon reached about 27 thousand. Al-Modon Agency said.