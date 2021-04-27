Iraq suspends flights with India after registering a case of the Indian COVID-19 variant

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Airways announced suspending flights with India, starting today, Tuesday, until further notice, following the emergence of an Indian variant of COVID-19.

The company said in a statement that the decision to suspend flights is based on instructions issued by the Council of Ministers-Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority, which stipulated halting all direct flights to and from India due to the severity of the pandemic situation there.

Earlier today, a local source in Dhi Qar reported the first COVID-19 case from the Indian variant.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "The medical bodies in the governorate recorded the infection of a citizen from the Al-Shatra district who returned during the past days from India", noting, "three days after his return, he showed symptoms of the fatal mutant variant."

"The patients' oxygen decreased to 30% during the past hours, which is very low", the source pointed out, noting that a special medical team is monitoring the condition of the patient.

India is facing a "catastrophic outbreak" of the pandemic that has flooded its hospitals.