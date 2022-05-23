Report

Iraq suspends flights in all Airports due to bad weather

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-23T08:16:09+0000
Iraq suspends flights in all Airports due to bad weather

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Baghdad International Airport Administration decided to close the airport and suspend all flights after the visibility range reached 400 m.

The authority said that this decision came due to "the bad weather conditions and the dust storm."

In Kurdistan, the Ministry of Transport and Communications also suspended flights at Erbil International Airport.

Earlier today, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport halted flights in all the Iraqi Airports, and the government suspended work in all official institutions.

Last week, more than 290 people were transferred to hospitals due to the dust storm that chocked several Iraqi regions.

A dust storm, also called a sandstorm, is a meteorological phenomenon common in arid and semi-arid regions. Dust storms arise when a gust front or other strong wind blows loose sand and dirt from a dry surface.

