Iraq strongly condemns Pakistan terrorist bombings, calls for international cooperation

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs vehemently condemned the devastating terrorist bombings in Pakistan on Friday, calling for international solidarity and collective security measures to combat extremist threats.

The first attack struck a celebration for the Prophet Mohammad's birthday near a mosque in the town of Mastung, Balochistan Province, in southwest Pakistan, resulting in the tragic loss of at least 50 lives and injuring more than 50 individuals. The second blast targeted worshipers during Friday prayers at a mosque near Peshawar City in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

In an official statement, the Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed deep "condolences and solidarity with the victims' families." The statement also said unequivocal support for the Pakistani government while strongly denouncing the attempts by "extremist, terrorist, and Takfiri groups to undermine Pakistan's security and stability."

The ministry emphasized that these attacks, particularly on innocent worshipers inside mosques, serve as "clear evidence of the heinous ideology upheld by these extremist terrorist groups," highlighting the urgent need for coordinated global efforts to counter such threats.

As of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Balochistan, Pakistan's largest province bordering Afghanistan and Iran, has frequently been targeted by armed fighters, including the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) or the Pakistani Taliban, and the Islamic State group.