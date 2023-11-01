Iraq strives to reduce Greenhouse emissions, says president in climate change conference

Shafaq News/ Iraqi President Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, on Wednesday said that his country is relentlessly working to reduce the greenhouse effect despite huge challenges it is facing.

President Rashid made those remarks in a speech he delivered at the third International climate conference, "Iraq: Climate Change - Security and Development Implications," held at the University of Baghdad today.

In his address, Rashid stressed that climate change represents a global challenge that threatens the entire world and humanity as a whole.

"Iraq is particularly affected by this phenomenon through rising temperatures, reduced rainfall, desertification, drought, and dust storms," he said.

The president assured that Iraq, as an oil-producing nation, is actively working to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, modernize agricultural techniques, and adopt advanced irrigation systems, which will play a pivotal role in achieving food security.